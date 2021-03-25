Questlove Will Serve As Musical Director for 2021 Oscars

Home News Anna Scott March 25th, 2021 - 1:37 PM

The Roots’ drummer Questlove will serve as the musical director for the forthcoming 93rd Oscars which will be streamed in a virtual broadcast at 8pm on April 25. The role entails overseeing all of the musical elements of the show.

The year previous, Rickey Minor, former musical director “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “American Idol” held the role. As well as Questlove joining the ranks, the Oscars this year will be unique in that there will not be a host.

Questlove shared his excitement on Instagram:

As will other award ceremonies, the Oscars have had to undergo much change to their structure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the broadcast will happen from multiple locations, and the only attendees to be allowed are the presenters, nominees and their guests. Awards ceremonies have suffered due to the pandemic – the 2021 Grammys saw viewership drop significantly from 2020, and potentially their worst ever numbers. The 2021 Golden Globes saw a similar trend – and the Oscars hope to be the outlier.

Questlove, born Ahmir Thompson, recently announced an upcoming film he is directing, Sly & The Family Stone. He is aided by fellow rapper Common who will produce the documentary. Sly & The Family Stone reportedly details the life of the the iconic and influential artist Sly Stone. Stone was a key player in the psychedelic rock scene and helped shift the norm during a period of much discrimination against people of color. Questlove’s band, The Roots, also recently shared a fresh deluxe edition of their second studio release Do You Want More?!!!??! on March 12.

Photo credit Owen Ela