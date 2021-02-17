Iceage Announces New Album Seek Shelter for May 2021 Release and Shares Video for “Vendetta”

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 1:20 PM

Danish punk band Iceage have announced a new studio album Seek Shelter, which will be released on May 7 via Mexican Summer. The group have also unleashed a new music video for “Vendetta,” which was directed by Jonas Bang, who has worked with artists such as Efterklang, MØ and August Rosenbaum.

“Vendetta” switches between shots of the band performing in a seedy club and a group of strange patrons, consisting of a group of old men and an adult couple. The imagery present in the visual evokes religious iconography, as an altar to the Virgin Mary, a serpent crawling up a suit and a demonic-looking man are shown. This song puts less emphasis on the band’s punk style, as it is filled with a garage rock aesthetic brought by the Rolling Stones-esque vocals, bluesy guitar chords and groovy tone.

According to Iceage’s members, the video’s seedy setting is meant to be a commentary on crime. “Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking,” the band’s Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said in a press statement. “In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction.”

This latest single follows “Holding Hand,” which accompanied Iceage’s announcement that the signed with Mexican Summer, a label known for their roster of indie acts such as Best Coast, Kurt Vile and Weyes Blood. They were previously signed to Matador, who released their latest studio album Beyondless in 2018.

Seek Shelter tracklist

1. Shelter Song

2. High & Hurt

3. Love Kills Slowly

4. Vendetta

5. Drink Rain

6. Gold City

7. Dear Saint Cecilia

8. The Wider Powder Blue

9. The Holding Hand