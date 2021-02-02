Iceage Sign with Mexican Summer and Shares New Video for “The Holding Hand”

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Danish punk outfit Iceage have signed with the independent record label Mexican Summer, who are best known for acts such as Best Coast, Kurt Vile and Weyes Blood. The group have also released a new music video for “The Holding Hand,” which was directed by Anders Malmberg, who also served as the visual’s director of photography.

“The Holding Hand” focuses on intense dramatic portraits of Iceage’s band members Bender Rønnenfelt, Jakob Tvilling Pless, Johan Surrballe Wieth, Dan Kjær Nielsen and Casper Morilla Fernandez. Rønnenfelt is the most present on the video as he walks and sings across dark brooding backgrounds. The song itself is a bit more subdued, with slow tempos, riffs and choruses, that have a slight Portishead meets The Bends-era Radiohead influence.

“The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter,” says Rønnenfelt. “Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”

Iceage were previously signed to Matador Records, who released their most recent studio album Beyondless back in 2018. This album contained the single “Pain Killer,” which featured Sky Ferreira as a guest vocalist. In 2019 the band were scheduled to perform at the second Korean Demilitarized Zone music festival. The group were also prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and released a new single called “Lockdown Blues.” Proceeds from this song went to Doctors Without Borders.