Gruff Rhys, Field Music, Sam Lee and More to Play 2021 Timber Festival at National Forest in the United Kingdom

The Timber Festival has announced its 2021 lineup, who will perform from July 2 to 4 at the National Forest in the United Kingdom (located at the Leicestershire/Derbyshire border). This lineup will include the likes of Gruff Rhys, The Unthanks, Snapped Ankles, Erland Cooper, Field Music, Sam Lee, Simon Armitage, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Caroline Lucas and guest curator Elizabeth Alke. Tickets for the event are available here.

The event takes a special emphasis on the environment, celebrating the relationship between humans and nature, especially the environments trees and forests have created.

“It’s a real treat that Timber is back up and running and happy in 2021,” Lee stated in a press release. “I can’t wait to be part of that amazing family community of art makers and builders of music and human communities in the National Forest. It feels so important that next year we find ways of celebrating with each other in the woods and with music. These are essentials and Timber Festival does it better than anyone else.”

The event will also hold a special event called Letters to the Earth from Culture Declares Emergency, featuring work from authors, scientists and actors including contributions from Emma Thompson, Yoko Ono and Kae Tempest.

Rhys released his most recent studio album Pang! came out last year, which took a variety of influences from world music, with his own unique personal perspective. These influences stem from the work he made in his native Wales, all the way to South Africa with his rhythms.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat