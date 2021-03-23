The KLF Add Compilation to Streaming Services Including Previously-Unreleased Jarvis Cocker Collaboration “Jarvis Joins the JAMs (Trailer)”

Home News Ariel King March 23rd, 2021 - 3:50 PM

The KLF has added a new singles compilation to streaming platforms, just shortly after the British electronic duo made their tracks available online for the first time. Now, with the new compilation, they have shared a previously unreleased collaboration with Jarvis Cocker, “Jarvis Joins The JAMS (Trailer).”

Honoring The KLF’s other moniker as the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, the track begins with hymns while a voiceover describes ancient traditions, the epic-sounding track incorporates a cinematic introduction and singing organs. Drums thump as a crowd roars, voices joining over one another as they slowly chant.

The KLF left the music industry in 1992, following the release of their fourth album, The White Room. After nearly 30 years, they returned by making their music available on streaming services for the first time with their compilation Solid State Logik 1. The compilation featured tracks released under the duo’s numerous monikers, including The KLF, the Justified Ancients of Mumu, The Jams and the Timelords. In 2017, they had teased a return with a 3-day jam event.

Yorkshire artist Jarvis Cocker is known for his work as the sole consistent member of Pulp. Cocker has also had a successful solo career, and formed a new band titled Jarv Is… back in 2017. In recent news, Cocker teamed up with Hot Chip for the single “Straight to the Morning.” Along with Jarv Is… Cocker released a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” with the band sharing their debut album Beyond The Pale last July.