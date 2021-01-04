The KLF’s Music Is On Streaming For the First Time Ever

Home News Aaron Grech January 4th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

Electronic music icons The KLF have officially released their music on streaming platforms for the first time ever, debuting an eight song greatest hits compilation Solid State Logik 1, on New Year’s Day. This compilation features songs released by the group as The KLF, the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu (the JAMs) and the Timelords.

The history of The KLF is as unique as the unauthorized samples that made up a bulk of their debut album, 1987 (What the Fuck Is Going On?), which was eventually pulled from release and ordered to be destroyed. Composed of Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, The KLF’s unique blend of samples blurred the line between ambient, house, techno and electronic music, while mocking the music industry at its core.

While the band are considered electronic and ambient icons, their iconography and sound openly embraced the punk ethos, from their burning of one million pounds sterling, all the way to their 1992 decision to delete their entire discography. With a send off was as incendiary as their identity, The KLF went out in a blaze of glory, beloved by peers such as the Pet Shop Boys and influencing the work of artists such as Scooter.

After several brief touring stints across the 1990s, the band ultimately reunited in 2017 for a three day jam event following the release of comeback posters. There were no press passes, nor guests lists for the event, with every one of the 400 ticketholders expected to volunteer.

Solid State Logik 1 tracklist

1. “Doctorin’ the Tardis” The Timelords

2. “What Time Is Love? (Live at Trancentral)” The KLF

3. “3 a.m. Eternal (Live at the S.S.L.)” The KLF

4. “Last Train to Trancentral (Live from the Lost Continent)” The KLF

5. “It’s Grim Up North” The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu

6. “America: What Time Is Love?” The KLF

7. “Justified & Ancient (Stand by The JAMs)” The KLF featuring Tammy Wynette

8. “3 a.m. Eternal” (From The Black Room) The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu vs Extreme Noise Terror