Deadmau5 to Play Insomniac Park ‘N Rave on New Years Eve 2020 and New Years Day 2021

Adam Benavides November 25th, 2020 - 4:49 PM

Superstar DJ deadmau5 has announced plans to play the mau5trap presents Insomniac Park ‘N Rave event on both New Year’s Eve of 2020 and New Year’s Day of 2021 at the Nos Events Center in San Bernadino, California. Along with the announcement, the techno icon also released a brand new single called “Bridged By A Lightwave,” which features Kiesza.

The Insomniac Park ‘N Rave event is being billed as entirely contactless and will consist of outdoor drive-in experiences. In addition to performing as deadmau5 for consecutive nights on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021, deadmau5 will also perform on Saturday, January 2 as his “techno alter-ego” TESTPILOT.

According a press release, “For these drive-in shows, deadmau5 will offer his fans a unique show as an entirely contactless outdoor experience.” The concert series is in support of the DJ’s new single “Bridged By A Lightwave” single along with his other recent track “Pomegranate,” which features The Neptunes. Upon it’s debut, “Lightwave” was praised by Billboard as “propulsive, emotional & legitimately excellent.” Meanwhile, “Pomegranate” was hailed by Rolling Stone as a track that “boasts a steady funk bounce that anchors an array of bright synth” while “threading the needle between disco, R&B and festival-ready electro-pop.” That track also served as deadmau5’s first ever song to be released in Dolby Atmos, giving hardcore fans of the DJ and audiophiles in general a reinvigorated listening experience amongst an “extended sonic landscape.”

Pre-sale vehicle pass tickets for the three-day event were being sold at www.deadmau5.com/shows earlier this month before becoming available to the general public as of today at parknrave.frontgatetickets.com. At time of publication, the New Year’s Eve performance was sold out while tickets to the New Year’s Day and January 2 performances were still available. Tickets are being sold for $310, which includes includes access for your vehicle. All of the performances at the concert event are for 18 and older.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi