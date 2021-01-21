Dawn Richard Signs To Merge Records, Announces Plans To Release Album In 2021

Home News Roy Lott January 21st, 2021 - 5:30 PM

Innovative and talented artist Dawn Richard has announced that she has signed to Merge Records to release her much anticipated new album with a release date yet to be announced. In a press release, the singer discusses the upcoming record, stating that she wants to highlight New Orleans culture, which is where she was born and raised. “This record has been such a cathartic experience. To create an immersive story highlighting New Orleans culture through a futuristic lens has just been… a wild-ass ride.” She continues “I’m stoked to take the wild ride with Merge, and hopefully the world wants to jump on, too. I plan to reshape the way people see and hear New Orleans. Hope you ready?”

Richard also took to Twitter to announce the news, tweeting “The kid is back. Let’s takeover 2021. Indie but MAJOR.”

EXCITING NEWS Y’ALL…. I’m joining the @MergeRecords family, to release my new album in 2021https://t.co/JQ0o1SmhOj The kid is back. Let’s takeover 2021. Indie but MAJOR. pic.twitter.com/8fgGwrUQl8 — DAWN (@DawnRichard) January 21, 2021

While she has released albums under the name Dawn and DΔWN including 2019’s New Breed, she has also been a part of the Adult Swim team by performing at its annual festival and curating unique experiences for animator and music fans. Along with that, she is known for being a member of the chart-topping girl group Danity Kane and Dirty Money alongside Diddy.

Danity Kane is still going strong, with now only being Richard and Aubrey O’ Day. Prior it to only being a duo, it was a trio including member Shannon Bex. O’Day took to Instagram to explain Bex’s departure and mentioned that all members will always be welcomed back. “Danity Kane is so much bigger than five girls. It can be one girl, it can be two, it can be five. It’s a voice for women and you got two of us right now giving you that voice and who knows what the future will have ahead of us. Things can evolve, things move in different directions. Everyone is always invited back.”