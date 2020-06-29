Sam Spiegel Gives Hope on Uplifting New Song “Don’t Give Up” Featuring Sia, Busta Rhymes and Vic Mensa

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 2:21 PM

N.A.S.A.

American DJ and music producer Sam Spiegel of the hip hop duo N.A.S.A. has released a new song “Don’t Give Up” as Sam I, his new solo project. This song hosts features from singer Sia and rappers Busta Rhymes and Vic Mensa and is accompanied by a new music video featuring Neveah Meraz.

Meraz choreographed a special solo dance performance for this video, which was shot outdoors in a park by Spiegel once social distancing measures were eased. “Don’t Give Up” has Sia singing the choruses, backed by a bass infused trap inspired beat, with Busta Rhymes and Vic Mensa delivering rap verses on the song, alongside the occasional adlib,

This track is featured on the Sam I debut album Random Shit from the Internet Era, which hosts features from Anderson .Paak, Doja Cat, AlunaGeorge, RZA and CeeLo Green. Outside of N.A.S.A. Spiegel has alongside the likes of Kanye West, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Maroon 5, while also working alongside his brother director Spike Jonze for short films and advertisements.

“My music coming out going forward is not reiterations of old songs modernized, but where I stand now and into the future,” Spiegel stated in a press release. “It is day one for me in my new life as a grown-ass human and artist, and so I’ll be releasing everything from here on out under my new name, Sam I, both on the audio and the visual side. I hope you all come along on this new adventure with me.”

Sia released a music video for “Together” earlier this year, which is set to be featured on her directorial debut film Music. Vic Mensa was recently featured on a Live Nation Urban live stream, which was in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday last week. He also delivered a verse on the Pussy Riot song “Hangerz” last December.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat