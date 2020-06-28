Thomas Giles of Between the Buried And Me Releases New EP Feel Better

Home News Peter Mann June 28th, 2020 - 12:12 AM

Lead vocalist, keyboardist and frontman of progressive rock band, Between the Buried and Me, Thomas Giles recently released a solo 3-track EP entitled, Feel Better. As previously reported on Theprp, this past Thursday June 25, “The three-song outing arrived on streaming digital service providers tonight and can be heard below. You can purchase it now via Bandcamp.”

<a href="http://thomasgiles.bandcamp.com/album/feel-better">Feel Better by Thomas Giles</a>

Giles showcases his virtuosic musicianship when it comes to his latest solo outing, Feel Better. Expanding upon what Between the Buried and Me incorporated with their last few projects, 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence being a departure from 2015’s Coma Ecliptic, with Giles straying completely away from guttural vocal delivery to harmonizing more clean vocals. Experimenting more with electronic music, ethereal soundscapes permeate Giles latest project evoking more eclectically bouncy grooves. Giles, along with Between the Buried and Me, have matured into progressive metal that also infuses elements of electronic and jazz music. Giles and crew have consistently displayed a more complex and technical approach to their music.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based progressive metal collective Between the Buried and Me, formed back in 2000, has released a total of nine full-length studio albums, including their dual 2018 albums Automata I and II, via Sumerian Records. Their current touring roster is comprised of frontman Giles, Dustie Waring (rhythm guitar), Paul Waggoner (lead guitar/backing vocals), Dan Briggs (bass/backing vocals) and Blake Richardson (drums). As previously reported here on mxdwn, “…Between The Buried and Me, have announced the postponement of their 20th anniversary tour, through a Facebook post on Mar. 25, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was set to perform the full album of their 2009 album, The Great Misdirect, throughout the tour.

Thomas Giles Feel Better EP official track list:

01. Fade It Out

02. Never Enough

03. Better

