Between the Buried and Me Postpone Spring 2020 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 25th, 2020 - 7:04 PM

American progressive metal band, Between The Buried and Me, have announced the postponement of their 20th anniversary tour, through a Facebook post on Mar. 25, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was set to perform the full album of their 2009 album, The Great Misdirect, throughout the tour.

Between The Buried and Me was originally supposed to cover Richmond, VA, on May 9, at The Canal for their first date, and conclude their tour in Charlotte, NC, on Jun. 19, at The Underground. At the moment, there has been no updates on rescheduled tour dates.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inevitability of these shows having to be rescheduled has unfortunately become a reality,” the band wrote. “Rest assured, we WILL take this tour on the road as soon as it is safe and logistically feasible to do so.”

The band further mentioned how all purchased tickets and VIP packages will be valid for the new dates. The finish off the post by advising their fans to stay healthy, safe and alone.

Earlier last year, frontman, Tommy Rogers, released a track on the 2019 documentary, We Stand Corrected: Dannemora. The track highlights the need of peace and justice between humans.

Between The Buried And Me 20th Anniversary Tour:

05/09/20 – The Canal – Richmond, VA

05/10/20 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

05/12/20 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

05/13/20 – The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

05/14/20 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

05/15/20 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

05/16/20 – Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

05/17/20 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

05/19/20 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

05/20/20 – Studio B at Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

05/22/20 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

05/23/20- The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

05/25/20- Imperial Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

05/26/20 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

05/27/20 – Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR

05/29/20- Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

05/30/20- Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

05/31/20 – Fremont Country Club – Las Vegas, NV

06/01/20 – Garden Amp – Garden Grove, CA

06/02/20 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

06/04/20 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

06/05/20 – Trees – Dallas, TX

06/06/20 – Studio at Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

06/08/20 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

06/09/20 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

06/11/20 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

06/12/20 – The Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA

06/13/20 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

06/15/20 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON

06/16/20- Bronson Centre Theatre – Ottawa, ON

06/17/20 – Fairmount Theatre – Montreal, QC

06/19/20 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna