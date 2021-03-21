Big Thief Says They Are Nearly Finished With New Album

Home News Caroline Fisher March 21st, 2021 - 8:31 PM

According to Stereogum, indie folk-rock band Big Thief has almost completed their upcoming album. The anticipated record will be the band’s fifth and follow their 2019 releases, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands.

In a Guitar feature, guitarist of the band Buck Meek described the new album as “pretty much done” and “certainly different.” Meek also revealed that during a break he’s taken in the past year he’s been working on a new solo album to follow up his 2018 solo debut Two Saviors.

Meek explains, “Lockdown was a well-needed respite, I needed a break, and then Big Thief ended up making new music for nearly six months, which was really nice because we’ve been touring so hard we’ve had little chance to record in the last couple of years.”

He went on to say, “This is my seventh or eighth release in eight years and the first time I haven’t been able to go out and share the songs. I’m trying to look at it as an opportunity, probably for the only time, to put out a record then immediately start working on another.”

The band’s drummer James Krivchenia also made his solo debut between Big Thief releases, with his 2018 album No Comment. He followed the release up with another solo album titled A New Found Relaxation in June of 2020.

Band leader Adrienne Lenker released twin solo projects Songs + Instrumentals in 2020. Last month, the vocalist released a music video for her track “forward beckon rebound,” from Songs. In March of 2020, she shared a cover of John Prine’s “Summer End” on Instagram. The song comes from his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness, which was the artist’s last before his passing in April of 2020.

Big Thief was set to perform at the Newport Folk Festival last summer, before the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. The remainder of their 2020 tour was canceled as well, including a date at the Hollywood Palladium.