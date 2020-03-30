Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief Releases Cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 30th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

Adrianne Lenker of American indie rock band, Big Thief, has released a cover of John Prine’s “Summer End.” The song was originally featured on Prine’s 2018 record, The Tree of Forgiveness.

Sitting in what seems like a wooden room, Lenker starts off the song by strumming away a peaceful riff. The sun sinks in through the room by the two open windows, as the sound of her guitar and voice resonates through the walls.

The originality of the song is evident through this song cover. As the song nears the end, Lenker performs the chorus one last time, concluding the song. The cover was posted on the artist’s Instagram, gaining a total of over 4,850 views and 161 comments.

Earlier this week, it has been announced Prine was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, and was in a critical situation. The 73-year-old musician was hospitalized on Mar. 26, according to a statement released by the Prine Family. His wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, has also tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar. 19.

On Mar. 30, Fiona Whelan Prine, announced on her Twitter she has recovered from COVID-19, and how her husband is now stable. She ends the tweet with a reminder for everyone to wash their hands, and how her husband and herself are spreading the word of love.

Lenker’s band, Big Thief, is set to play at the Newpork Folk Festival, on Jul. 31-Aug. 2, at Fort Adams State Park, in Newport, RI. The band will be playing alongside, Yola, Hawktail, Black Pumas and many more.