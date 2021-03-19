Rhode Island Governor Says “There Will Be Music In Newport This Summer”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 19th, 2021 - 4:25 PM

After many festivals and other gatherings were shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, many states have began taking their ‘baby-steps’ to normalcy. Rhode Island’s Governor Daniel McKee is ready to bring music back to his area. “There will be music in Newport this summer,” Governor Mckee said during a Thursday briefing.

Newport, Rhode Island, which is the home of the famous Newport Folk Festival, may make a return as Governor McKee has shared that the state will be able to have musical events this summer. “Governor McKee has indicated that we will be able to have events this summer with modified capacities,” festival organizers took to social media saying.

At the briefing, Governor McKee and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said that events with up to 1000 attendees or 10 percent capacity can happen starting May 1. Events with larger numbers may begin July 15.