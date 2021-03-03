Governor Cuomo Says New York Music Venues Permitted to Reopen in April at 33% Capacity

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2021 - 8:17 PM

Governor Cuomo will be allowing New York music venues to reopen at 33 percent starting April 2, which comes on the heels of President Biden’s announcement that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines for the entire American population by the end of May.

Other stipulations will be in place, indoor venues can only have a maximum of 100 attendees, while outdoor venues will have a maximum capacity of 200. Caps will be increased for venues if they have the ability to administer COVID-19 tests, meaning indoor venues can host 150 people, while outdoor venues can host 500. Starting Friday, March 5, movie theaters will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, while indoor dining will remain at 35 percent.

This news also comes after Cuomo’s announcement that large stadiums that can seat over 10,000 people will be able to open at 10 percent capacity for sports events and music performances. These arenas will still have to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as mandatory mask-wearing and socially-distanced seating. “The truth is, we cannot stay closed until everyone is vaccinated,” Cuomo said in a statement last month. “The economic, psychological, emotional cost would be incredible.”

New York City has also launched an Open Culture permit, which will allow organizations to hold different cultural events on New York City’s streets. Applications for these permits are currently available here, and will remain open through October 30. “From Open Streets, to Open Restaurants, to Open Culture, New York City has found creative and sustainable ways to connect New Yorkers to their neighborhoods while staying safe from COVID-19,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced in a statement.