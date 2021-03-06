California to Begin Allowing Outdoor Concerts As Early as April 1

Home News Danielle Joyner March 6th, 2021 - 4:49 PM

Fans on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The state of California has announced that stadiums, theme parks and outdoor concerts can begin reopening as early as April 1 officials said yesterday. The reopening will still follow the COVID-19 restrictions.

The beginning of the reopening will start with all the venues being at a reduced capacity, mandatory masking and other public health precautions. As far as the capacity limitations go, they will be based on where each venue falls in the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

They have been separated into several tiers. Outdoor sports and live concerts: Purple Tier capacity is limited to 100 people or less and only allows visitors from the specific region, Red tier is limited to 20 percent, Orange tier is limited to 33 percent and will only allow in-state visitors, Yellow tier will be limited to 67 percent and allow only in-state visitors. Theme parks: Red tier is limited to 15 percent capacity and will only allow in-state visitors, Orange tier will be limited to 25 percent capacity, and Yellow tier will be limited to 35 percent and will also only allow in-state visitors.

Various areas in the state have already been separated into their prospective tiers. The Los Angeles area is in the purple tier, San Francisco is in the red tier, Alameda is in the Purple tier and San Diego is in the Purple tier.

To get a better understanding of the tiers and what they mean for activities in said areas, check out the chart here.