Nasty Cherry Announces New EP The Movie for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Her Body” Co-Written with Charli XCX and Yves Rothman

March 19th, 2021

The pop girl-group Nasty Cherry has shared a second single, “Her Body,” off their forthcoming EP, The Movie, set for release on April 2 via Vroom Vroom Recordings. Nasty Cherry is a recently formed girl group, comprised of guitarist Chloe Chaidez (frontman of Kitten), drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, bassist Georgia Somary and singer Gabbriette Bechtel.

“Her Body” follows up from “Lucky” released in January. The single is a lofi jam, a “kiss-off to a cheating ex,” as explained by the group. The track was co-written by the group, Charli XCX and he track’s producer, Yves Rothman. The video features scandalous close-ups of vocalist Bechtel as she shows her ex what they’re missing.

Watch the “Her Body” video here:

Nasty Cherry was formed in 2019 by Charli XCX who wanted to form a girl group she would’ve admired as a child. They are currently signed to Charli XCX’s label Vroom Vroom and were featured in the Netflix series I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry. The group has since shared two EPs before The Movie, Season 1 and Season 2, the latter of which was released last July.

The group shares, “Created over a short period of time last summer when Debbie was able to safely join the rest of the band in LA, The Movie captures the frenetic and creative energy of the alt-pop stars across 5 assured tracks.” The Movie will be released on April 2.

The Movie EP tracklist:

1. “Six Six Six”

2. “What’s The Deal”

3. “Her Body”

4. “All In My Head”

5. “Lucky”