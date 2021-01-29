Nasty Cherry Win (And Lose) a Fake Awards Show in New Video for “Lucky”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 29th, 2021 - 11:32 AM

Indie band Nasty Cherry have released a new song followed by a music video called “Lucky”. The song follows the release of their Season 2 EP and comes off their upcoming EP which is set to drop sometime this spring from Vroom Vroom Recordings.

Nasty Cherry was founded by pop sensation Charli XCX in 2019. The band is made up of four members: Gabi Bechtel on vocals, Chloe Chaidez on guitar, Georgia Somary on bass and Debbie Knox-Hewson on drums. The group made their first debut via their Netflix docuseries, I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry, which demonstrated and exposed the ups and downs that come with creating and breaking a band.

The track written by the band along with their producer Yves Rothman, The song has an arrangement of various electronic drum beats and Bechtel’s voice is smooth and clean on the song. The song speaks on the importance of friendship and unity, according to the band in a recent press release. Check out the song’s artwork below:

“’Lucky’ is a song we wrote for each other during the pandemic where the 6 weeks we got to spend together felt incredibly precious and introspective. It’s a reflective, sweet and spiky little song.” Nasty Cherry explained in the press release.

The video shows the band at an award show where they lose several different categories, but in the end they all win. The song shows how they are a unit, unified and they share their wins. Take a look at the video below: