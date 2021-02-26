Kitten Shares New Guitar-Heavy Pop Song “American Football”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 26th, 2021 - 4:30 PM

Pop rock band Kitten has just dropped their new single “American Football” today via Orchard. The song follows the release of the band’s lead single What Year Are We In” back in November 2020.

The new track uses high school activities as a way to send a message about the current state of society and “how hard it is for people and ideas to get out from under the weight of ‘tradition'” according to a recent press release.

The band’s singer Chloe Chaidez shared her views on the latest single in a statement saying, “Everyone on the Kitten team had their head in the game and gave it their all on ‘American Football’. Dave wrote a killer hook over my guitar chords, and Parker brought it home with some amazing production. If there is ever a rock-n-roll Super Bowl, I think Kitten will win.”

Check out the new track below.

The song has a strong pop rock sound and pure vocals from Chaidez. The start of the song “Guess you’re the pinnacle American/ They wrote the rule book so that you would win.” The lyrics insinuate how it may be easier for some to get through life. Chaidez uses many high school football jock references to get the message across to listeners.

Prior to the release of their newest single, in 2019 the band debuted their EP Goodbye Honeymoon Phase. The EP is said to be influenced by pop artist, Charli XCX as Chaidez has worked with the artist on previous works.

The band has also teamed up with Tunespeak for a contest where a fan will have the opportunity to win a signed Fender limited edition Squire Bullet Telecaster electric guitar.

Earlier this year the band shared another track titled “Do U Still Love Me?” Both tracks are to be featured on the band’s upcoming album, which is said to be releasing sometime this Spring.