Puscifer Announces April 2021 Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $Hot Livestream

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 11:33 AM

Alternative rock band Puscifer has announced a new livestream called “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer,” which will take place on April 17 at 2 p.m. PST. Tickets for the upcoming livestream are available here, with early bird prices going for $19.99 until April 11, when the prices will go up to $24.99. A trailer for the upcoming performance, which was shot in the desert, can be seen below. Puscifer teased this announcement yesterday on social media.

The name of the stream is an homage to its setting, the Mayan Theater, a 1920s-era revivalist venue featuring artwork by Mexican painter and sculptor Francisco Cornejo. This venue hosts a special Mayan calendar infused chandelier and a hall featuring artwork depicting Quetzalcoatl, a feathered serpent largely considered to be an Aztec deity.

Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer will be blending the band’s sense of theatrics with their music, similar to Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti, took place. According to the trailer, this stream will see the band perform their entire 2015 record Money $hot in full.

“In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest,” Maynard James Keenan said in a press release. “As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.”

Existential Reckoning made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of 2020, while its single “Apocalyptical” made the site’s best songs list.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson