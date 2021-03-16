Puscifer Teasing Announcement Tomorrow on Social Media

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock supergroup Puscifer teased an announcement for tomorrow on social media, which tagged all of the Instagram pages of the band’s members. Although the group hasn’t announced what this upcoming release is, their post included an image of the corner of a boxing ring, with a man holding a video camera in the background.

Puscifer was busy throughout most of 2020 thanks to the release of their latest studio album Existential Reckoning. This record was followed by a music video for “Bedlamite,” which took footage from the band’s performance in Arcosanti, Arizona. Called Existential Reckoning: Live at Acrosanti, this livestream saw the band play the new record, which had influences from new wave. Arcosanti is an experimental commune based around the idea of arcology, which is a design philosophy pioneered by Paolo Soleri, where urban architecture works alongside nature.

“You know, it’s basically saying as the human race we can withstand a lot. I also think that you know the way this pandemic is, for me anyway—I can’t speak for everyone obviously—it sometimes feels weird and uncomfortable talking about how this could have been a positive thing for some of us,” the band’s Carina Round explained regarding “Bedlamite” during an interview with mxdwn last year.

Puscifer lead vocalist Maynard James Keenan recently claimed to have gone to the ER after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. According to reports, Keenan was first diagnosed with the condition last February.

