On Air Fest 2021 Announces Lineup for Virtual Festival Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Open Mike Eagle and Ben Folds Who Will Announce a New Project

On Air Fest has announced the lineup for its virtual 2021 event, which will take place from April 8 to 11, where it will be livestreamed for free. Fans who are interested in registering for the event can do so here. The event will feature a number of notable guests including rapper Open Mike Eagle, singer, fiddle and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, composer and singer-songwriter Ben Folds and vocalist mxmtoon.

Folds will host a discussion with a special guest, where he will discuss his upcoming project, creativity and the songwriting process. A live episode of Sonos Radio’s Object of Sound, featuring an interview with Giddens will also be shown during the event. There will be multiple episodes of Object of Sound, which will be hosted live by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib. Song Exploder’s creator and host Hrishikesh Hirway will also be featured.

First launched five years ago, On Air Fest typically took place at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn before the pandemic. The event brings together a number of notable people from different backgrounds, including authors, broadcasters and podcasters who have discussed the music industry at length.

“This year’s On Air Fest will be an inspiring, healing, and purposeful gathering for a global community of creators and listeners,” Scott Newman, Founder and Creative Director of work x work, who are presenting On Air Fest, said in a press release. “Our goal is to create a magical space where inspiring storytellers, thinkers, and artists can help make sense of this moment.”

