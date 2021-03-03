Rhiannon Giddens And Francesco Turrisi Stroll Along The Beach In New Video For “Waterbound”

Home News Ariel King March 3rd, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Rhiannon Giddens, along with her partner Francesco Turrisi, has shared a new single and music video titled “Waterbound.” The single comes from her upcoming album, They’re Calling Me Home, which will be released on April 9 via Nonesuch Records.

A soft viola and acoustic guitar begin the song, Giddens soon singing of North Carolina. The quiet instrumentals bring a homey feel, Giddens singing, “water-bound and I can’t get home, water-bound and I can’t get home/Down in North Carolina,” the viola beginning a sweet solo.

The video features Giddens and Turrisi taking a stroll along the beach, recording the single in the studio, and sharing important life moments of Giddens’ through pictures, such as her childhood and high school graduation. The video was directed by Giddens and Laura Sheeran and had been filmed in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, where Giddens and Turrisi have been living since the pandemic first began last March.

Giddens first announced the album last month along with a music video for the single “Calling Me Home.” She and Turrisi also collaborated on the 2019 album There is No Other, which had included the single “I’m On My Way.”

In September, Giddens teamed up with Amanda Palmer for a cover of Portishead’s “It’s A Fire,” while in July Giddens joined Ben Harper for a cover of Nick Drake’s “Black Eyed Dog.” In 2018, Giddens launched the project Our Native Daughters, sharing the single “Quasheba Quasheba” in 2019.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna