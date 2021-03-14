Porter Robinson Announces New Album Nurture For April 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Musician”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 14th, 2021 - 6:12 PM

Singer, songwriter and producer Porter Robinson has announced the release of his first LP in seven years, Nurture. The album is set to drop April 23, 2021 via Mom+Pop. This announcement comes alongside the release of another single from the album, titled “Musician.” Fans can preorder Nurture now via the artist’s website.

Robinson has shared that Nurture will span an extremely challenging time in his life that included battles with severe anxiety, self-criticism and his brother’s diagnosis with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He says about his track “Musician,” that “I just tried to throw all of my rules away and have as much fun as possible. Ironically enough, this is the least sad song on the album, but this is the song that makes me cry. It’s the fun one. I just sound so happy on that song.”

Listen to “Musician” here:

The unique and inventive track leads with a persistent beat that runs through it’s entirety. Showcasing the perspective of an artist pursuing their music despite outside criticism, “Musician” explores the idea of “facing your fears.” Experimental sounds give fans a taste of what to expect on the rest of the album.

Optimistic lyrics like “It just gets brighter from now on” and “I just want to do everything,” decorate the cheerful song. Dreamy and distorted vocals anchor the upbeat track, acting as the perfect messenger for it’s bold message.

Earlier this year, Robinson released his critically acclaimed tracks “Look At The Sky,” “Mirror,” “Get Your Wish” and “Something Comforting,” from the new album. Nurture acts as a follow up to his 2014 album Worlds.

In the past, the artist has performed at music festivals like Holy Ship!, Shaky Beats, Audiotistic SoCal, Breakaway and more. He was also an opener at Tiësto’s Club Life College Invasion Tour in 2011.



Nurture tracklist:

1. Track 1

2. Look At The Sky

3. Get Your Wish

4. Track 4

5. Musician

6. Track 6

7. Track 7

8. Track 8

9. Track 9

10. Mirror

11. Something Comforting

12. Track 12

13. Track 13

14. Track 14

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat