Porter Robinson Announces First New Album in Seven Years Nurture for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Look At The Sky”

After a seven year hiatus, acclaimed vocalist Porter Robinson has announced that he plans to release his new album Nurture on April 23. With the news of his forthcoming release, he dropped a highly anticipated new track titled “Look At The Sky” with a visualizer alongside it.

Nurture will be released on multiple physical formats and will be released in a Deluxe Vinyl Box Set and on Standard Vinyl. The box set includes an opaque white vinyl with a gatefold jacket that displays alternative album art along with a six 7” singles and a hardcover artbook and lyric booklet.

“‘Look At The Sky’ is fundamentally a song about hope. There’s no shortage of fuel for despair, but you can’t take meaningful action to improve things if you don’t have some belief that things might get better. That’s what hope is, and I think it’s an emotion worth nourishing,” said Robinson in a press release.

While “Look At The Sky” is an upbeat, catchy tune, it’s also one that holds a strong message. Robinson explained that this song stemmed from an emotionally vulnerable point in his life. “I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore, and I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music.”

The North Carolina bred DJ first started his career at a young age. Robinson was just 22 years old when he released his debut album, Worlds, back in 2014. After that release, his career took off. He took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums list.

Since then, he has been featured on a couple bills for large music festivals. He performed at Holy Ship! in 2016 alongside DJ Snake, Chromeo and RL Grime. That same year he was listed on the Shaky Beats Festival lineup with Odesza, Carnage, A$AP Ferg and more. In 2018, Robinson played at Audiotistic in Southern California with Lil Uzi Vert, Flosstradamus, AC Slater and more.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat