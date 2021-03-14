Benny The Butcher And Harry Fraud Reflect On Success In New Single “Thanksgiving”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 14th, 2021 - 9:17 PM

Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher and hip hop producer Harry Fraud have released a new single titled “Thanksgiving.” The track comes from Benny The Butcher’s upcoming album titled The Plugs I Met 2, which is set for release on March 19, 2021.

The upcoming album, unlike the artist’s most recent and critically acclaimed 2020 LP Burden Of Proof, is entirely produced by Fraud. The Plugs I Met 2 will feature appearances from artists like 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, French Montana, Rick Hyde and Chinx.

When discussing the anticipated album, Benny explains that, “I recorded both projects at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy.” He goes on to say, “I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”

Listen to “Thanksgiving” here:

Gritty and genuine, “Thanksgiving” gives listeners a raw look at Benny The Butcher’s days of being a plug. The artist raps about being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in 2020, saying “In therapy, learnin’ to walk again, four of them in a ‘Rari / They shot me.” He details how he’s overcome obstacles and ultimately come out on top.

The catchy and bold song takes on an orchestral flair thanks to Fraud, which brings the passionate lyrics up a notch. Rhythmic bass and melodic samples mesh with soulful electric guitar and backing vocals, decorating the piece and creating something powerful and authentic.

In February, Benny The Butcher collaborated with ElCamino in “Immunity,” which is part of their upcoming compilation album Trust the Sopranos. The album is set to be released April 23, 2021. He was recently featured on Freddie Gibb’s song “Frank Lucas,” which was featured on Gibb’s album Alfredo. In January the artist made his acting debut, starring in the film Conflicted. The rapper’s cousin, Westside Gunn, contributed his track “The Hurt Business” to the soundtrack of the film.