Benny the Butcher and ElCamino Share Mafioso-Inspired New Song “Immunity” From Upcoming Compilation Album Trust the Sopranos

Buffalo, New York-bred rapper Benny the Butcher has teamed up with ElCamino to release their new track “Immunity” as a part of their forthcoming compilation album Trust the Sopranos. The release is due out on April 23 and will feature the members of TCF and BSF as well as appearances from artists like 38 Spesh, Ransom, Rick Hyde and more.

“Benny and I have been partners in rhyme for years, so it only made sense to align our respective brands and bring our talented rosters together for a monumental compilation album,” said Spesh in a press release.

“Immunity” is the lead single from the upcoming project. The hip-hop track consists of an upbeat, catchy tempo and energetic, unforgiving bars. “I told your shawty to watch her hands/ I took that bitch to the waffle house/ If her feet ugly I kick her out/ I came a long way from bagging grams/ Now I got all types of different fans.”

Benny the Butcher also recently teamed up with Freddie Gibbs to release their collaborative track “Frank Lucas,” which was released with a music video alongside it. The song was originally featured on Gibbs’ album Alfredo. Gibbs’ album was featured on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020 falling at number 14. “Frank Lucas” was also featured on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Songs of 2020 falling at number 22.

At the end of last year, it was announced the Buffalo rapper was going to be featured in Conflicted, a film directed by AK Reed, where Benny the Butcher would be portraying a Buffalo gangster that is looking to get on the right path of life after just being released from prison. Benny the Butcher was also featured on the movie’s soundtrack with his track “3:30 in Houston.” Conflicted was released on January 15.

Trust the Sopranos Track List:

1. Immunity (feat. ElCamino & Benny the Butcher)

2. Corner (feat. ElCamino)

3. Price of Fame (feat. Klass Murda, Ransom, Che Noir & 38 Spesh)

4. Spineless (feat. Benny the Butcher & Ransom)

5. Tokyo Drift (feat. Ampichino & 38 Spesh)

6. Long Story Short (feat. Heem)

7. Load Up (feat. Rick Hyde & Heem)

8. Love Left (feat. Che Noir & Benny the Butcher)

9. Blue Money (feat. Benny the Butcher, ElCamino & 38 Spesh)

10. Paranoid (feat. Benny the Butcher)

11. The Last (feat. Benny the Butcher & Clemm Rishad)

12. Silent Death (feat. Chase Fetti & Rick Hyde)