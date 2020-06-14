Power Trip Surprise Release New Album Live In Seattle 05.28.18

Home News Peter Mann June 14th, 2020 - 1:26 PM

Dallas, Texas-based thrash metal band, Power Trip, surprised fans over the weekend when they released a live album entitled, Live In Seattle 05.28.18. As previously reported in Pitchfork, Live In Seattle 05.28.18 is “…a new live album that was recorded during the Texas metal group’s 2018 tour with Sheer Mag. It’s out now on streaming services and Bandcamp; all purchases made on Bandcamp will go towards ‘offsetting the financial impact of the numerous Power Trip tours and live appearances cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.'”

Power Trip, formed back in 2008, has successfully released two full length studio albums: 2013’s debut Manifest Decimation and their critically acclaimed sophomore follow-up 2017’s Nightmare Logic, via Southern Lord Records. Power Trip’s current touring lineup consists of Riley Gale (lead vocals), guitarists Nick Stewart and Blake Ibanez, Chris Whetzel (bass) and Chris Ulsh (drums). Speaking on the abrupt release and what it means to the band, Power Trip, according to Theprp, spoke collectively saying:

“‘Live In Seattle 05.28.2018’ was recorded at Neumos while Power Trip was on their extensive tour with Sheer Mag, Red Death, and Fury. It has since been mixed and mastered by the band’s front of house engineer, Zachary Rippy of Sound Signal Audio.

The band offers this release as a way of saying thank you to all supporters, friends, and allies over the years. All proceeds from the sale of this album on Bandcamp go toward offsetting the financial impact of the numerous Power Trip tours and live appearances cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Power Trip’s frontman Gale has been very vocal as of late, speaking out against President Trump’s actions in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Riley Gale of the metal band Power Trip has challenged Chris Taylor Brown of the nu metal band Trapt on social media, after Brown went on a tirade in defense of Donald Trump on the band’s official Twitter account. Gale, who’s politics diverge heavily from Brown, challenged his band to outdraw them at a future concert.” Power Trip is currently working on their forthcoming full length third studio album, which is a follow up to their sophomore effort, Nightmare Logic.

To listen to Power Trip’s live album Live In Seattle 05.28.18 stream below, via Bandcamp.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva