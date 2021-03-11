Pussy Riot Shares New AR Experience-Style Video for “Panic Attack”

Home News Anna Scott March 11th, 2021 - 12:11 PM

Russian punk rockers Pussy Riot have shared a immersive AR experience video for their new track “Panic Attack.” The song is the title track off the EP Pussy Riot, released today. The EP is a precursor to an album due at some point this year.

“Panic Attack” explores the theme of mental health. The track combines catchy melodies with distorted electronics and a dubstep drop. The video is vivid and graphic, as a hologram of vocalist Nadya Tolokonnikova moves through many virtual landscape that begin colorful but grow progressively darker, paralleling the track’s themes. The video, directed by AR creator Asad J. Malik, was created from 106 cameras and makes for a hypnotizing viewing experience.

Watch the incredible “Panic Attack” video here:

On the song, Tolokonnikova explains, “‘Panic Attack’ was born as the result of me staring at the wall for 24 hours in the middle of the pandemic, feeling 100% helpless. I was trying to write something uplifting to encourage people to get through the tough times. But I was just failing and failing. Magically, at the second I allowed myself to be honest and write about despair I was experiencing, I wrote the track in like a half an hour.”

Pussy Riot also shared that “Panic Attack” will be released as a series of four non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for collectors to purchase on Foundation on March 13. All proceeds from the sale will go to the shelter for victims of domestic violence in Russia that Pussy Riot has previously supported.

“Panic Attack” follows “Toxic” released at the end of February and “Sexist” from last week. All of the songs follow various aspects of mental health. Earlier in February, Pussy Riot also released a video for “Rage,” campaigning for the release of political prisoners, as they have always been outspoken for political issues and women’s rights.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford