Pussy Riot Takes Their Revenge Against Misogynists In New NSFW Music Video For “Sexist”

Roy Lott March 4th, 2021 - 4:00 PM

Russia’s own Pussy Riot has released the NSFW music video to their song “Sexist” featuring Hofmannita. The video was directed by Nadya Tolokonnikova and showcases Nikita Akulov and Hofmannita treating pig-like men as furniture, bringing to light the issue of sexual harassment and discrimination based on gender and/or sexuality. “SEXIST flips upside down the main premise of the patriarchal culture: instead of women and queer people being objectified and serving as furniture, we use sexist pigs as furniture,” the group stated.

They continue, “The project is lead by female and queer people, and we hope you’ll enjoy our gift to you. Happy upcoming 8th of March, the international day of fighting gender-based oppression. The video does not encourage to oppress anyone, but rather satirically highlights the arbitrary and absurd nature of any oppression.”

“Sexist” will be featured on the group’s much-anticipated EP “Panic Attack” as well as their song “Toxic” featuring Dorian Electra. releasing March 11. The new visual is the third music video released from Pussy Riot this year, following the release of “RAGE” last month and “Toxic.”

Tolokonnikova and fellow friend Stoya will be hosting a conversation on Youtube tomorrow (March 5) at 11am PST. The topic(s) regarding the conversation has yet to be known.

Photo Credit: Brett Paddelford