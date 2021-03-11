Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals Announces April 2021 A Vulgar display of Pantera Live Stream

Home News Anna Scott March 11th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Heavy metal group Philip Anselmo and the Illegals have announced that they will return to the livestream stage. The event, “A Vulgar Display Of Pantera,” will occur on April 9 at 7pm ET, with the band taking the stage at 8pm. The video will be available on demand until April 12 at 11:59pm ET.

The group will play classics from the heavy metal band Pantera, ranging from Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill, and Reinventing The Steel! Anselmo is a former member of Pantera, and previously announced that his group The Illegals will play Pantera classics during their Summer 2021 European tour. The tour is due to start July 24 in St. Petersburg.

The livestream will also include an opening set by Australian grindcore unit/housecore recording artists King Parrot. The event will be fully live, instead of prerecorded.

Anselmo shared, “It’s always fun to get together with The Illegalsand pay tribute to Pantera with all the awesome fans jamming along with us. Let’s do this!”

Early bird tickets are $12.50, but go up to $17.50 during the week of show. Find tickets and exclusive merch bundles at illegalslive.com.