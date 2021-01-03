Philip Anselmo And The Illegals To Include Pantera Songs During Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Phil Anselmo, previously of metal band Pantera but now touring with his solo band The Illegals, have announced a summer 2021 European tour and will include Pantera songs in their set. The tour starts July 14 in Saint Petersburg at the A2 Green concert and ends August 14 in Kortrijk at the Alcatraz festival.

In a press release Anselmo stated: “We were about a month away from touring when Vinnie Paul died and that was so horrific and unexpected. It was something that stopped me dead in my tracks. I was in my kitchen and I dropped to the floor and just had to breathe for a little while. That’s when the big plea for us to do more Pantera songs became irresistable.”

Pantera was founded in 1981 in Austin, Texas by brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul Abbott along with bassist Rex Brown and singer Terry Glaze. Anselmo joined the group in 1986 and remained with them until their hiatus in 2001 which resulted in disbandment in 2003. Recently a Pantera shirt raised $100,000 for MusiCare’s coronavirus relief fund. Rex Brown also is willing to participate in a Pantera reunion with Anselmo and Zakk Wylde.

Anselmo was one of several metal stars that performed the song “99 Bottles” for charity. His solo project En Minor released a single called “Blue” from their full length debut album.

Tour dates:

Jul. 24 – St. Petersburg (RU) A2 Green concert

Jul. 25 – Moscow (RU) Adrenaline Stadium

Jul. 29 – Tolmin (SL) Metal Days

Jul. 30 – Saint maurice de gourdans (FR) Sylak Festival

Jul. 31 – Utrecht (NL) Tivoli

Aug. 01 – Oberhausen (DE) Turbinehalle

Aug. 04 – Budapest (HU) Barba Negra

Aug. 05 – Belgrade (RS) Beogradski Sajam

Aug. 06 – Sofia (BG) Yunak

Aug. 07 – Brasov (RO) Rockstad Extreme Fest

Aug. 09 – Vienna (AT) Simm City

Aug. 10 – Krakau (PL) Studio

Aug. 11 – Jaromer (CZ) Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 13 – Derbyshire (UK) Bloodstock Festival (no BAEST)

Aug. 14 – Kortrijk (BE) Alcatraz Festival