Sara Watkins Shares Collage-Style Video for Lullaby-Style Song “Night Singing”

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Sara Watkins has released a brand new single and striking video called “Night Singing”. The new song and video premiered today via SPIN, and will appear on the artist’s much-anticipated upcoming full-length studio LP Under the Pepper Tree. The new record will be released on Friday, March 26 on the New West Records label.

The new track opens with lush acoustic guitar before Watkins’ gorgeous vocals wash over the guitar to staggering power and beauty. The song stays soft yet poignant throughout as Watkins pairs her angelic voice with dreamy lyrics like “Rest your eyes / lay down your head / Trust the earth beneath your bed / Listen to the night singing.” The video, directed by Mertcan Mertbilek, is a bright and colorful stop-motion masterpiece that brings out the song’s positive and graceful tone even more.

According to a press release, The 15-song Under the Pepper Tree was produced by Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Margaret Glaspy) and follows the multi-talented artist’s critically acclaimed 2016 solo album Young In All The Wrong Ways. Discussing the album, Watkins said she wanted the album to capture an empowering feeling. “I want this album to be a place of calm, imagination, and relief,” the singer says. “Some days are perfect and things are a dream and make you feel like a superhero. And some days are just… such a challenge. I feel like this record has a place in both of those days, and I really hope that these recordings find a place in kids’ hearts, and become as special as they are to me.”

Watkins has had an illustrious musical career, winning Grammys with her two bands I’m With Her and Nickel Creek. Upon its release, Under the Pepper Tree will be available across digital platforms, CD, and standard black vinyl. A very limited Neon Pink with Metallic Silver Vinyl Edition (1,500) will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide, while a limited Translucent Blue Vinyl Edition (500) will be available directly via New West Records. The album is currently available for pre-order via New West Records.