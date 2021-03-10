Bowery Presents Announces New Streaming Series from New York City Venues

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 5:03 PM

Bowery Presents will be hosting weekly virtual shows in New York City beginning on April 1. These events will take place at Brooklyn Steel, with the events being broadcast for free on Twitch.

According to the BrooklynVegan, headliners will include Amber Mark, Beach Bunny, Brian Fallon, Claud, Deer Tick, The Districts, Mannequin Pussy, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamila Woods and Marco Benevento. More artists will be announced later, with the outlet reporting that there are 30 concerts set for this series.

Bowery is excited to announce a partnership with @Twitch, bringing you free weekly livestreams directly from our Brooklyn venues beginning April 1! follow us on Twitch to get in on the action 🎥 >> https://t.co/WG2i93tUas pic.twitter.com/KjZimTx56c — The Bowery Presents (@bowerypresents) March 10, 2021

“The Bowery Presents is eager to return to producing concerts for artists and fans later this year, and this partnership with our friends at Twitch will allow us to welcome both artists and our team back to our venues sooner than we anticipated,” Bowery Presents partners Jim Glancy and John Moore said in a statement.

This virtual series follows the announcement made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which will allow venues to reopen at 33 percent capacity. These venues are allowed to reopen under a strict set of guidelines. which include mandatory mask wearing and reduced capacities, with indoor venues allowed a maximum of 100 attendees, while outdoor venues can have up to 200. Venues who administer COVID-19 tests will have increased capacity, with indoor venues permitted 150 while outdoor venues will be allowed 500.

Arenas are also allowed to open at 10 percent capacity with mandatory mask wearing and socially-distanced seating. The city has also announced a new Open Culture permit, which will allow organizations to hold different cultural events on New York City’s streets. Movie theaters and restaurants have also opened up in New York.