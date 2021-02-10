Bodom After Midnight Announces Release of Alexi Laiho’s Final Recordings with New EP Paint the Sky With Blood for April 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 2:49 PM

Bodom After Midnight has announced the release of a new EP Paint The Sky With Blood, which will feature the final recordings of their late frontman and founder Alexi Laiho. Laiho passed away a month ago at the age of 41, only one month after the announcement that Bodom After Midnight signed with Napalm Records. Paint The Sky With Blood will be released on April 23, with pre-orders accepted here.

“Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish,” Bodom After Midnight wrote in a press release. “Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.”

Laiho formed Bodom After Midnight following the 2019 dissolution of Children of Bodom, the first outfit he founded. The artist originally wanted to form a new lineup for Children of Bodom, but changed its name as his fellow bandmates still retained the rights to the band. Children of Bodom’s final record Hexed came out in 2019.

Bodom After Midnight made their live debut last October, where they performed a number of Children of Bodom classics, including “Bodom After Midnight,” a track from Follow the Reaper. Paint The Sky With Blood will feature three recordings from Bodom After Midnight, their first new material ever released.

Paint The Sky With Blood tracklist

1. Paint The Sky With Blood

2. Payback’s A Bitch

3. Where Dead Angels Lie (Dissection Cover)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat