SXSW Online Music Festival 2021 Announces Third Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring ALMA, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Aaron Lee Tasjan

Austin’s SXSW has announced the third round of showcase artists for their upcoming virtual festival, which will take place from March 16 to March 21. Like the previous two showcase rounds, Austin-based acts dominate a good portion of the lineup, which includes artists from The UK, Puerto Rico, China, India, Germany and Mexico.

One of the first names of this round includes Finnish singer Alma, who released her latest studio album Have U Seen Her? last year. Nashville’s Aaron Lee Tasjian is another standout, as the indie folk singer-songwriter released his latest studio album Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan last month. The New Zealand hip hop artist Chaii will also be present, alongside China’s ELECTRIC CHERRY and India’s JBABE.

Another Nashville artist present on this round of the lineup is The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, who released the studio album Poor Until Payday last year. The acts from Austin on this round are American Dreamer, BettySoo, Buffalo Hunt, Como Las Movies, Jake Lloyd, John Dee Graham, Ley Line, Mike Melinoe, Motenko, PR Newman, Ray Prim, Sydney Wright, The Teeta and William Harries Graham.

SXSW will have a number of notable keynote speakers this year, including country legend Willie Nelson, comedian Samantha Bee, hip hop artist LL Cool J, activist Stacey Abrams, legendary bassist Carole King and rapper 50 Cent. Nelson, who is an Austin native, will be delivering the keynote address. “No individual has had the cultural impact on or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as an SXSW Online 2021 Keynote,” SXSW’s Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest stated.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat