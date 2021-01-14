SXSW Announces Speakers For 2021 Virtual Event, Including Willie Nelson, Samantha Bee, LL Cool J And More

Home News Roy Lott January 14th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Austin, Texas’ annual SXSW Festival has announced a new virtual event called SXSW Online, featuring a stacked list of speakers. Austin native Willie Nelson is set to give the keynote address for the four-day event, set to take place March 16-21. “No individual has had the cultural impact on or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as an SXSW Online 2021 Keynote,” stated SXSW’s Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest.

Other speakers include Samantha Bee, Virgin Records founder Sir Richard Branson, filmmaker Barry Jenkins, composer Nicholas Britell, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Chiquis, Laurieann Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Jim McKelvey, Michael Lewis, Matthew McConaughey, Alexi Pappas, Queen Latifah, LL COOL J, Brian Grazer, Cynthia Erivo and The Chainsmokers.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the virtual event will be a “digital experience” that will include keynotes and sessions, film screenings, music showcases, networking, and exhibitions. A limited set of passes for the virtual event are on sale now for $250 and can be purchased here.

Keynote addresser Willie Nelson recently announced his new Frank Sinatra inspired album That’s Life will be released on February 26 via Legacy Recordings. The album will include 11 tracks, covering Sinatra classics.