Chance the Rapper Announces Virtual Holiday Concert Film “Chi-Town Christmas”

Chance the Rapper will be hosting a virtual holiday concert film called Chi-Town Christmas, which is set to take place this Friday, December 18, at 6 p.m. PST, with encore performances set throughout the month. This performance will be exclusively available on the Venues app, which is current available on the Oculus Quest platform. Fans can inquire about subscribing to the event here.

Unlike most live stream performances, this will be an exclusive VR experience, which runs on Supersphere’s ArcRunner production platform. This will provide an entirely 260 degree experience as fans navigate with Chance the Rapper through his favorite family Christmas movies and TV sitcoms. The project also follows chance’s recent collaborative Christmas project with Jeremih called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.

“This opportunity to help artists bring their work to a new medium is what we love to do,” Supersphere’s Lucas Wilson said in a press release. “Chance is incredibly committed to his fans and we’re excited to provide the technology to help him once again break new ground.”

Chance the Rapper has been busy this year posting collaborations with a number of prominent hip hop artists such as Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Daniel Caesar. These song ideas, sketches and demos were all uploaded to the artist’s Instagram page. The performer is currently involved in a legal battle against his former manager Pat Corcoran, who sued the artist over breach of contract. Chance the Rapper’s attorneys have responded to the lawsuit and deny all of Corcoran’s allegations.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado