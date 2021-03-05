Venomous Concept Releases Deep Thinking in Deep Times EP Including Covers of David Bowie, Deep Wound, Black Flag and Halo of Flies

Home News Danielle Joyner March 5th, 2021 - 3:18 PM

American hardcore punk band Venomous Concept has just released their new EP Thinking In Deep Times today. The EP includes a number of covers from musical legends such as David Bowie, Deep Wound, Black Flag and Halo of Flies.

The band’s last shared their latest project, Politics Versus the Erection back in August of last year. The album featured of a number of singles like “Simian Flu,” “Eliminate,” and “Lemonade.” The album heavily focused on the idea of the mess of a year 2020 had been for everyone.

The group’s new EP features a cover of David Bowie’s “Suffragette City,” Deep Wound’s “Dead Babies,” Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown,” and Halo of Flies’ “Headburn.” All of the covers are closely related to the original tune, with Venomous Concept’s hardcore spin on them. All of the covers created by the band have a different rasp and have an extra rough element to them from the originals.

Check out the band’s EP below. <a href="https://venomous-concept.bandcamp.com/album/deep-thinking-in-deep-times">Deep Thinking in Deep Times by Venomous Concept</a>

“Suffragette City (1972)” by David Bowie has a more smooth rock feel to it, where the cover begins with a loud and uptempo intro. Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown (1979)” was closer to the band’s sound as it had that high volume and strong feel throughout the entire track.

Venomous Concept’s newest EP was released on Bandcamp’s ‘Bandcamp Friday‘, a day in which the website waives its fees for musicians to receive 93 percent of the proceeds from the site from their streams. The initiative began in March 2020 to assist artists and musicians in releasing music during a pandemic which they were strongly affected by.

The band’s newest album comes in at their fifth studio album since they joined forces in 2003. All members of the band belong to other bands, as well. The group’s original lineup consisted of vocalist Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth), guitarist Buzz Osbourne (Melvins), Danny Herrera (Napalm Death) and bassist Embury (Napalm Death). In 2006, Buzz Osbourne left the group, making Embury full time guitarist and Dan Lilker of Brutal Truth joined the band as bassist.

Deep Thinking In Deep Times EP tracklist