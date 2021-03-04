Alex Maas Performs “Too Much Hate” In An Empty Opera House For New Music Video

Home News Ariel King March 4th, 2021 - 11:59 AM

The Black Angels’ Alex Maas has shared a live performance of his song “Too Much Hate,” which first appeared on his recent album Luca. The socially distanced performance comes ahead of Maas’ performance film, which will be premiere on March 27 at 7 p.m. CST. The session will also be released on all digital retailers on April 9, with a vinyl copy becoming available sometime during the summer.

“We shot this down in an old opera house built in 1889 and a 100 year old German tailor mercantile building in historic downtown, which is now Astro Records,” Maas said in a press statement. “This session is a glimpse of what a tour on Luca would look like had we not been in a pandemic. It was a joy to get out and get back with the friends and collaborators I created this album with, and bring these songs to life. For now this is the world tour, and a look at what we’re looking forward to being able to do on stage when we are back up and rolling!”

“Too Much Hate” takes on deep tones and whining instrumentals, Mass’ vocals spurring a slightly psychedelic sound. The opera house allows for the track to build into echoing tones, transforming the song into an entirely different feel.

Maas released Luca in December, the album led by the singles “The City,” “American Conquest” and “Been Struggling.” Maas also shared a music video for “The City” in December, which had been directed by Laura Lynn Petrick as she traveled across the United States.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat