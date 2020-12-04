Alex Maas of The Black Angels Explores The Heart Of Americana In New Music Video For “The City”

Home News Ariel King December 4th, 2020 - 7:30 AM

The Black Angels’ Alex Maas has unveiled Luca, his debut solo album today, and along with it he has shared the music video for his single “The City.” The video was directed by Laura Lynn Petrick, who filmed the video has she traveled across the United States.

Petrick utilizes a vintage filter for her footage, exploring mundane landscapes found in cities across the United States, highlighting the neon signs of various motels she passed through. Maas’ quiet humming and soft acoustic strums highlight the Americana scenery, construction workers walking past and soggy dinner burgers highlighting the everyday American life.

The style of the footage matches Maas’ old-school vocals, both appearing as though they have come from a different era. The soft visuals bring “The City” to life, matching the instrumentals as both appear to have come from a different era.

“‘The City’ is a sort-of meditative and melancholic reflection of Americana,” Maas said in a press release. “The video was shot as the director independently travelled across the U.S.A., and tried to capture the mundanity and nostalgia of present day America on her 3000 mile journey.”

Maas’ single was first released last week, ahead of his new album. Maas’ debut solo album also included the singles “Been Struggling” and “American Conquest,” both highlighting the acoustic sound Maas set out to explore with Luca. The album was named after Maas’ firstborn son, who changed Maas’ perspective on life and served as the inspiration behind his solo album.

The Black Angels released their last album, Death Song, in 2017. The band had plans to perform at this year’s SXSW and Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, however both were cancelled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat