Alex Maas Of The Black Angels Shares Woozy New Track “The City”

Alex Maas, musician and current frontman of Austin-based band The Black Angels, has released a solo track titled “The City,” which will be featured on his debut solo album. Luca, Maas’ debut solo album, is set to be released on December 4 under Innovative Leisure. “Been Struggling” and “American Conquest” were the first two single releases from the upcoming album Luca.

“The City” is a soft, calming, soulful track that fits the theme that Maas seems to be creating with his upcoming release. The recently released song focuses on human violence in all aspects. In the song, Maas gives slight descriptions for scenarios where human violence is predominant and describes how violence can come from anyone and anything. Human violence, among many other things, is something the country is facing greatly. Many other musicians have utilized their voice and platform to bring awareness to these issues like Maas has.

The first two singles had a very similar aura to them. While they aren’t identical, the music he has created among all three singles brings a soothing, ambitious feeling. Each single is unique to its own sound but still guides listeners on a trail to Maas’ newfound musical talents.

The Black Angels were on the bill for The Sled Island Music & Arts Festival 2020 lineup. Pussy Riot, Sudan Archives, Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy and more were alongside The Black Angels on the lineup. The festival was scheduled to take place in Calgary, AB on June 24-28. However, due to COVID-19, the festival, alike many others, was canceled.

The band was also on the lineup for this year’s version of SXSW Music Festival. Artists such as Soccer Mommy, Nasty Cherry, Kristin Hersh and more were alongside The Black Angels on the lineup. The festival was originally scheduled to occur in Austin, TX from March 16 to March 22. SXSW Festival was also canceled for this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat