David Crosby Says He’s Forced to Sell His Song Catalog Because He “Can’t Work”

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 1:42 PM

Iconic performer David Crosby, who is a founding member of the influential Los Angeles rock band the Byrds and the country supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, said he was forced to sell his catalog due to his inability to work. Crosby revealed this information on Twitter, where he was replying to a tweet regarding Bob Dylan’s recent sale of his catalog.

“I am selling mine also …I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money …I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same,” the performer wrote.

I am selling mine also …I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money …I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same https://t.co/EXWHR2v6iq — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020

Back in 2018 Crosby criticized streaming platforms and posted some figures that allegedly make up how much he gets paid per each stream on different services. “They are selling MY music…making millions …and NOT PAYING ME ….” Crosby wrote at the time.

You don’t seem to get it

They are selling MY music…making millions …and NOT PAYING ME …. https://t.co/utYAx20Emp — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 2, 2018

Recent numbers (per stream):

Napster / (was Rhapsody) 0.019

Tidal 0.0125

Apple Music0.00735

Google Play Music0.00676

Deezer 0.0064

Spotify 0.00437

Amazon0.00402

Pandora Premium* 0.00133

Youtube 0.00069 Get your song played a million times and get less than $5. Seems fair. — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 2, 2018

Crosby’s statement comes at a time when streaming platforms, most notably Spotify, have been drawing criticism due to their streaming royalty rates. Several prominent performers such as Neko Case, Fucked Up, Zola Jesus and Massive Attack lambasted Spotify CEO Daniel Ek after he stated that performer’s not getting paid enough for streams was a “narrative fallacy.”

These comments also held wider repercussions, as metal outfit SUMAC removed their album from the service in light of Ek’s response. The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers have also been vocal in their concerns about Spotify, and have made several demands for the platform to change its streaming and pay for play models.