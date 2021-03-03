Betty Boop Stars in Elizabeth and The Catapult’s New Video for “thirsty”

Home News Krista Marple March 3rd, 2021 - 8:40 PM

Elizabeth and The Catapult has released their new track “thirsty,” which is set to be featured on the forthcoming album sincerely, e. The upcoming release is due this Friday, March 5 via Compass Records. The lyric video that was released for “thirsty” features the iconic cartoon Betty Boop as the main star.

“thirsty” is a catchy tune that is full of character and spunk. The lyrics of newly released track are what really make the song stand out. “Thinking of you makes me twitch, makes me itch/ And now I’m sick in all the wrong places, kid/ ’Til it stings like a bitch and your fingerprints are faded tattoos on my porcelain skin.”

Elizabeth Ziman, frontwoman for the group, stated, “I purposefully paired the words ‘worthy’ and ‘thirsty’ — seemingly loaded with shame about having those feelings — but ending with empowerment on top, seductively whispering my angsty, carnal desires in refrain: ‘I’m still thirsty, I’m still thirsty, I’m still thirsty…’”

Elizabeth and The Catapult’s upcoming album sincerely, e was one that was created during quarantine from the ongoing pandemic. Ziman used the creation of the album as a way to cope with the shutdown and the side affects that came along with it. Social distancing put a strain on social interaction with others so writing a new album helped her to work outside of her bubble.

sincerely, e also allowed Ziman to explore herself on a more complex level. “Ultimately, this album is truly my love letter to you — for folks who can’t look away from the issues facing humanity and for folks who need an escape into the depths of our shared humanity,” she stated in a press release.

The forthcoming album will be the Brooklyn-based project’s fifth album, with Keepsake being their most recent, which came out in 2017.