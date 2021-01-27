Elizabeth and The Catapult Shares iPhone-Based Lyric Video for New Song “together, alone”

Home News Krista Marple January 27th, 2021 - 10:18 PM

Brooklyn-based project Elizabeth and The Catapult have announced the release of their forthcoming album sincerely, e, which is set for a March 5 release date under Compass Records. The release of their new single “together, alone” came along with the album announcement and features a music video that is solely iPhone-based.

“This year, especially, I used my phone so often it felt like an extension of my body. Experiencing dreams of having phones for hands, now, seems like an obvious consequence of constant online connection — though, all worth it to be in touch with loved ones; it was better than nothing. Better than feeling alone,” said Elizabeth Ziman in a press release.

“together, alone” is a heavily piano-based song that is accompanied with wide-range vocals from Ziman. The message Elizabeth and The Catapult are trying to send through the music is what really captures the listeners attention. “My brain is connected to my hand is connected to my phone/ No one stops anymore/ Always ready for that next big thing.”

Ziman added to the stark message of “together, alone” by creating a music video that is completely made from an iPhone user’s point of view. From a texting thread to a glimpse of the notes app to the use of Instagram live, Ziman utilized the normal everyday features on a phone that everyone uses daily to help support her message.

According to the press release, sincerely, e was recorded in Ziman’s living room. The album was created with the intent to maintain a connection with others amid quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Ultimately, this album is truly my love letter to you — for folks who can’t look away from the issues facing humanity and for folks who need an escape into the depths of our shared humanity,” said Ziman in a press release.

Back in 2017, Elizabeth and The Catapult released their fourth and most recent album Keepsake via Compass Records.

sincerely, e Track List:

1. birds and the bees

2. pop the placebo

3. the muse

4. thirsty

5. together, alone

6. sweet chariot

7. sha-la-la

8. this rose comes to life

9. apocalypse in A major

10. the stranger

11. hope, my sometimes friend

12. love always wins