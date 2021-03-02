Dave Lombardo Says All His Classic Slayer Drum Kits Have Been Stolen Over the Years

Home News Aaron Grech March 2nd, 2021 - 7:04 PM

Dave Lombardo is one of the most iconic drummers to pick up a kit, serving as a member of Slayer, Mr. Bungle, The Misfits and Suicidal Tendencies throughout his career. As a result of his notoriety, his drum kits would be quite valuable, however Lombardo isn’t in possession of them anymore, as they have been stolen over the years.

During a recent appearance on the Hangin’ & Bangin’ podcast, Lombardo spoke about his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and answered a question about how many drum kits he had. In his response, he explained he didn’t have many, as they were all stolen out of two different storage units in his lifetime.

“So, I think, probably five-six drum kits out of the first storage unit were stolen,” Lombardo explained. “It was cleaned out – everything, road cases… And Slayer’s rehearsal room that we were at in Riverside was broken into; everything was stolen, all my classic drum sets. So I’m slowly building everything up again and trying to piece together some of my old classic kits, from kits that I see online that are similar.”

Lombardo officially joined experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle as their official drummer last year and took part in the recording of The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo. He has also been keeping busy outside the band, teaming up with Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm and Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green for “Terrorized” last October. He also joined Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson for a cover of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff.”

