Ellefson Shares New Cover of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff” Featuring Dave Lombardo and More

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has released a cover of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff” as a part of his side project, Ellefson. He recruited Dave Lombardo, ex Slayer drummer, Jason McMaster, frontman for Dangerous Toys and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist, for the cover.

The highly successful rock artists perfectly interpreted AC/DC’s “Riff Raff” by utilizing heavy guitar, loud drumming and reverberating, scratchy vocals. They fantastically mimicked all parts of the original tune but still differentiated it enough to still be individualized as a cover.

According to The PRP, Ellefson will be releasing a new covers album titled No Covers on November 20. The album will consist of two disks and will reportedly feature more artists such as Charlie Benante, Dirk Verbeuren, Greg Handevidt and more.No Covers isn’t the first album that will be released through Ellefson’s solo project. In July of 2019, the bassist released his first solo album Sleeping Giants.

Bumblefoot announced he was leaving Guns N’ Roses in 2014 which caused a lot of speculation from fans as to why he did it. While Lombardo left Slayer in the early 90s, he moved on to join Suicidal Tendancies in 2016. Lombardo announced earlier this year that he would be working on a new project called Satanic Planet with Dead Cross bandmate Justin Pearson. Paul Bostaph, another former member of Slayer, has also participated in solo projects since his departure. Bostaph collaborated with Kerry King, former guitarist for Slayer, on his upcoming solo album.

Although Ellefson still has his side project going, he is still making music with Megadeth. In fact, they shared the news that they had an entire album written earlier this year but because of the current pandemic, the band was unable to get into the studio to record it. Megadeth had plans to tour with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames for this past summer but had to reschedule that for 2021.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado