The Psychedelic Furs Announces First New Album in 29 Years Made of Rain for May 2020 Release

February 1st, 2020 - 7:46 AM

The Psychedelic Furs who are notable for ’80s hits like “Love My Way,” “The Ghost in You” and “Heartbreak Beat,” have announced they will be releasing a new album, Made of Rain out May 1 via Cooking Vinyl. The Psychedelic Furs consist of Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass) Mars Williams (saxophone), Paul Garisto (drums), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Rich Good (guitar). Made of Rain is the band’s eighth studio album, produced by longtime associate Richard Fortus and mixed by Tim Palmer (Pearl Jam, U2, Robert Plant). The album is described as “magnificent reiterations of The Psychedelic Furs’ distinct, desperate wall of sound, melding haunting melodies and driving rhythms with ambition, aggression, and subversive lyrical power.”

The Psychedelic Furs also released a new single, “Don’t Believe,” available now on all streaming services. Additional new tracks will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the album’s release. The band will celebrate Made of Rain at New London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14 where they plan to perform the album in its entirety, along with a second set of their greatest hits. Additional North American headline dates will be unveiled soon.

Founded by visionary singer/lyricist Richard Butler and his brother, bassist Tim Butler, The Psychedelic Furs are among the most significant and lasting bands of the post-punk era. They embarked on an extended hiatus in 1992 but finally reconvened in 2001 for what has proven an almost 20-year series of sold out world tours, each time affirming their lasting influence and astonishing musical vision.

Highlights have included multiple North American runs (most recently, a 2019 co-headline trek alongside James), sold out shows at legendary venues like the Hollywood Bowl, show-stealing sets at festivals around the globe, and an acclaimed 2018 performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall kicking off the 25th Meltdown Festival, curated by Robert Smith of The Cure. Last year saw the band’s sold out tour of the UK and Europe culminate in a triumphant show at London’s renowned Roundhouse.

The Psychedelic Furs’ music has endured over numerous generations, inspiring countless artists, like Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Korn, Annie Lennox, R.E.M, and Bob Dylan. The group is memorably featured on the infamous film, Pretty In Pink.

Made of Rain Track List:

1. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

2. Don’t Believe

3. You’ll Be Mine

4. Wrong Train

5. This’ll Never Be Like Love

6. Ash Wednesday

7. Come All Ye Faithful

8. No-One

9. Tiny Hands

10. Hide The Medicine

11. Turn Your Back on Me

12. Stars