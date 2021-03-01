Patti Smith Announces May 2021 In Person Socially-Distanced Bob Dylan Tribute Concert

Home News Aaron Grech March 1st, 2021 - 3:31 PM

Punk icon Patti Smith will be hosting a special tribute to folk icon Bob Dylan on May 22, in celebration of the performer’s upcoming 80th birthday, which will take place two days later. This event will take place during the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s outdoor Spring Festival, which is held at a 153-acre campus in Tivoli, New York during the last two weekends of May (the 20 to 23 and 27 to 30).

Smith will be joined by her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan during her performance, which will feature covers of Dylan’s songs and poetry recitations. This festival will be held at less than three-percent capacity and will follow the CDC and New York state’s COVID-19 guidelines. These guidelines include mandatory masks, socially-distanced seating and timed arrivals. Tickets for the event are available here, while livestream tickets will be available on May 1. Essential workers, students, veterans and seniors will receive a 10 percent discount on tickets.

“Following the success of our 2020 Summer Festival, which was a direct response to the challenges facing our industry at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to present this inaugural Spring Festival,” executive director Sonja Kostich said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “During the nine-week Summer Festival, Kaatsbaan was able to support over 100 New York-based artists. Kaatsbaan is also committed to the health and vibrancy of our local economy, with the Spring Festival providing opportunities for local economic growth that includes exciting new partnerships.”

Smith held a virtual Tibet House benefit concert this year, which had appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Laurie Anderson and Cage The Elephant. This event followed her Black Friday livestream last November. Dylan released his latest studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways last summer, which featured his only number one single “Murder Most Fowl.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried