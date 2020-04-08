Bob Dylan Earns First-Ever Number One Song on Any Billboard Chart with 17-Minute JFK Assassination Song “Murder Most Foul”

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 10:05 PM

Bob Dylan may be one of the most well-known faces in the music industry, even winning a Nobel Prize in Literature back in 2016, however today marks the performer’s first number one on a Billboard Chart. His latest single “Murder Most Foul,” a song discussing the assassination of John F. Kennedy, took the top spot on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart, after receiving 10,000 paid digital downloads.

Dylan has penned number one songs for other artists such as Peter Paul & Mary in 1963 with “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and the Byrds in 1965 with “Mr. Tambourine Man.” The artist also has a fair share of top ten hits, with “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” reaching the number two spot on the Hot 100 in 1965 and 1966 respectively, during the height of his career. The new millennium gave his track “Things Have Changed” the number two spot on the Adult Alternative Songs chart in 2000.

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting,” the performer stated on Twitter at the time of its release. “Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

His last album containing original music titled Tempest was released in 2012. A bootleg recording featuring Dylan and legendary country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash titled Travelin’ Thru, Featuring Johnny Cash: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15, was released last year. These recordings were made in Nashville, as Dylan began to withdraw from public life.